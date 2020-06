Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 19 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01871-y

Funding agencies and societies love novel approaches to science communication. Here is some expert advice on how to grab their attention.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/U0gT9cPpezc/d41586-020-01871-y