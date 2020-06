Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 19 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01846-z

Some interventions could help to reduce racism and rein in the use of unnecessary force in police work, but the evidence base is still evolving.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/Wjl0rflquzI/d41586-020-01846-z