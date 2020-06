Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2403-9

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells targeting uPAR, a cell-surface protein that is upregulated on senescent cells, eliminate senescent cells in vitro and in vivo and reduce liver fibrosis in mice.

