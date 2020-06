Articles

Nature, Published online: 15 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01821-8

NASA’s New Horizon spacecraft offers an eye-popping view of Proxima Centauri. Plus: GitHub’s plans to replace coding terms that reference slavery, and how botanical bias might be making hay fever worse.

