Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 11 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2384-8

Dannychaeta tucolus, a bristle worm from the early Cambrian period, belongs to crown annelids, and has characters that provide evidence of ecological and morphological diversity in ancient annelids, thus reconciling the fossil record with molecular phylogenetic analyses.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/A_I8gULJ60I/s41586-020-2384-8