Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 11 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2353-2

Information from quantum coherence observations guides synthetic modifications of an iron-based chromophore, increasing the excited-state dynamics lifetime by a factor of 20, with implications for photo-induced electron-transfer applications.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/melOtUwVQf8/s41586-020-2353-2