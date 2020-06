Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020

Nature, Published online: 11 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2379-5

The structure of the D2 dopamine receptor in complex with its G protein reveals how dopamine receptors are activated and, importantly, how a G-protein-coupled receptor can interact with its G protein in a phospholipid membrane.

