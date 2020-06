Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 11 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01692-z

Evidence is mounting that healthy blood vessels protect children from serious effects of COVID-19, such as stroke.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/jC84v4wc3yM/d41586-020-01692-z