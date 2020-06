Articles

Nature, Published online: 12 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01786-8

Physicists have made a Bose–Einstein condensate on the International Space Station. Plus: how healthy blood vessels might protect children from serious effects of COVID-19 and the hunt for the microbial ‘dark matter’ that has never been cultured in the lab.

