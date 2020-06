Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 11 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2394-6

DNA from neutrophil extracellular traps interacts with the transmembrane receptor CCDC25 on cancer cells, activating the ILK-β-parvin pathway to enhance cell motility and promote distant metastases.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/UzbVZGTurHc/s41586-020-2394-6