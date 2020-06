Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020

Nature, Published online: 11 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01653-6

Exotic ultracold gases called Bose–Einstein condensates have been created on board the International Space Station. This feat is not only a technological landmark, but could also improve our understanding of fundamental physics.

