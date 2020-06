Articles

Nature, Published online: 11 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2340-7

Simulations using a force balance model match mountain heights observed around the globe, suggesting that mountain elevation is almost completely controlled by tectonic forces rather than erosion.

