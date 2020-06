Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020

Nature, Published online: 11 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2346-1

A Bose–Einstein condensate prepared in low Earth orbit shows a free-expansion time greater than one second, demonstrating the advantages of a microgravity environment for such studies.

