Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 11 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01672-3

Immune cells called neutrophils can support the spread of cancer. How neutrophils aid this process now comes into focus through insights into the function of structures called neutrophil extracellular traps.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/ofxWOMhnGiA/d41586-020-01672-3