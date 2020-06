Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 11 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01600-5

A population of excitatory neurons has been found to have a key role in controlling body temperature in rodents. The discovery adds to a body of work that is raising questions about long-standing models of thermoregulation.

