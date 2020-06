Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

Nature, Published online: 11 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2383-9

Human gastruloids—three-dimensional aggregates derived from human embryonic stem cells—show features of human embryos at around 19–21 days, and provide a model for the study of early human development.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/FODmk3Qud9w/s41586-020-2383-9