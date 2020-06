Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 09 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01725-7

IBM will no longer sell “general purpose” facial-recognition technology, Black scientists call out racism in the wake of police killings and the latest must-read papers and preprints on COVID-19.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/Qp2HaZZIzTQ/d41586-020-01725-7