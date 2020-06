Articles

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2348-z

Studies in rats and mice at different times of day suggest that the failure of neuroprotective strategies for stroke in translational studies might be related to the difference in circadian cycles between humans and rodents.

