Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2343-4

Lidar survey of the Maya lowlands uncovers the monumental site of Aguada Fénix, which dates to around 1000–800 bc and points to the role of communal construction in the development of Maya civilization.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/sYQyUSo4jIA/s41586-020-2343-4