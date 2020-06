Articles

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2347-0

Thousands of sperm genomes have been analysed with a new method called Sperm-seq, revealing interconnected meiotic variation at the single-cell and person-to-person levels, and suggesting chromosome compaction as a way to explain the relationships between diverse recombination phenotypes.

