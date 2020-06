Articles

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01570-8

Archaeology is transforming our view of how ancient Maya societies developed. Use of lidar technology has now led to the discovery that large, monumental structures that aid naked-eye astronomy were built unexpectedly early.

