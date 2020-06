Articles

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2318-5

Pairs of photons in the Laughlin state are created by mimicking a fractional quantum Hall system using the synthetic magnetic field induced by a twisted optical cavity and Rydberg-mediated polariton interactions.

