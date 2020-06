Articles

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2328-3

Carbon dioxide and helium data support lateral advection of carbon-rich cratonic mantle below the East African Rift System, which concentrates deep carbon and causes active carbonatite magmatism near the craton edge.

