Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2344-3

The cryo-EM structure of human U2 small nuclear ribonucleoprotein (snRNP) offers insights into what rearrangements are required for this snRNP to be stably incorporated into the spliceosome, and the role that the DEAD-box ATPase PRP5 may have in these rearrangements.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/y_GGyCKgi7k/s41586-020-2344-3