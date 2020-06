Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01671-4

“We’re eroding the capabilities of the planet to maintain human life and life in general.” Plus: the huge cohort studies pivoting to COVID-19, and the long-term health effects of being born extremely early.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/M7faehSZnCM/d41586-020-01671-4