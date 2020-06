Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01568-2

Undifferentiated human stem cells have been coaxed to develop into skin-like structures in vitro. When engrafted onto mice, the structures produce hair — highlighting the potential of the approach for regenerative therapies.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/OhO6Ore1i0E/d41586-020-01568-2