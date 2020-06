Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 04 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01689-8

Some crowd-control weapons can cause serious injury, permanent disabilities or death. Plus: how the COVID-19 pandemic will change science, and a breakthrough technique for imaging molecules

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/x_tYEwyp8v0/d41586-020-01689-8