Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 05 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01541-z

SARS-CoV-2 came from an animal but finding which one will be tricky, as will laying to rest speculation of a lab escape.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/0cvSd3pEY7E/d41586-020-01541-z