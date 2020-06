Articles

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01569-1

Altered metabolism and genome instability are hallmarks of cancer. A mechanism now explains how three small molecules that accumulate in tumours connect abnormal metabolism to genomic problems by hindering DNA repair.

