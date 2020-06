Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2369-7

Respiratory syncytial virus enters cells by binding to cell-surface IGFR1, which activates PKCĪ¶ and induces trafficking of the NCL coreceptor to the RSV particles at the cell surface.

