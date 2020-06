Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 01 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01587-z

As scientists around the world return to work, they’re encountering new safety rules and awkward restrictions — and sometimes writing the protocols themselves.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/FUsKD9OIiyI/d41586-020-01587-z