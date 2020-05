Articles

Nature, Published online: 27 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2267-z

Analysis of predicted loss-of-function variants from 125,748 human exomes and 15,708 whole genomes in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) provides a roadmap for human ‘knockout’ studies and a guide for future research into disease biology and drug-target selection.

