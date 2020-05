Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 29 May 2020

Nature, Published online: 29 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01599-9

A study that suggested treatment with the malaria drug could be dangerous to people with coronavirus has slowed clinical trials — but the study itself has also been questioned.

