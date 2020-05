Articles

Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Nature, Published online: 27 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2315-8

Composite mutations, of two or more nonsynonymous somatic mutations in the same cancer-associated gene, are present in nearly one in four human tumours.

