Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 27 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01455-w

Efforts to make hydrogen from water directly using sunlight have been hampered by the inefficiency of the catalysts that promote the process. A model system demonstrates that almost perfectly efficient catalysts can be made.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/IaLlrQ01qvw/d41586-020-01455-w