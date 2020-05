Articles

Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Nature, Published online: 27 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01347-z

The first long-term study of how lung cancer evolves is revealing that therapies targeting multiple proteins in tumour cells could help to outpace the disease.

