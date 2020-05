Articles

Nature, Published online: 27 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2299-4

Measurements of low-energy electronic states of radium monofluoride validate predictions of the use of this short-lived radioactive molecule in exploring fundamental physics and provide evidence of its suitability for laser cooling.

