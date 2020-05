Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 20 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2319-4

Feedback projections onto neurons of the mouse primary visual cortex generate a second excitatory receptive field that is driven by stimuli outside of the classical feedforward receptive field, with responses mediated by higher visual areas.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/kKyYstlZHJw/s41586-020-2319-4