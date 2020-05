Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

Nature, Published online: 26 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01484-5

Six-hour weather forecasts have been used to validate estimates of climate change hundreds of years from now. Such tests have great potential — but only if our weather-forecasting and climate-prediction systems are unified.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/-TEiHnj0ROg/d41586-020-01484-5