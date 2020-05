Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 26 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01486-3

Grafts of stem-cell-derived precursors of dopamine neurons could be used to treat Parkinson’s disease, but this approach has limitations. Injecting a growth factor three weeks after transplantation can overcome some of these limits.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/uetGDIsUywU/d41586-020-01486-3