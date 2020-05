Articles

Nature, Published online: 20 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2268-y

Cyclohexene isotopologues and stereoisotopomers with varying degrees of deuteration are formed by binding a tungsten complex to benzene, which facilitates the selective incorporation of deuterium into any position on the ring.

