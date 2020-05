Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01561-9

Bumblebees bite into leaves to induce flowering up to one month earlier. Plus: Social distancing cut the flu season short and some US coronavirus testing stats are “uninterpretable”.

