Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 20 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2275-z

Metal alloys consisting of three or more major elemental components show enhanced mechanical properties, which are now shown to be correlated with short-range order observed with electron microscopy.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/FPbhGywuq3I/s41586-020-2275-z