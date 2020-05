Articles

Nature, Published online: 20 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2258-0

Applying a bias correction to a state-of-the-art dataset covering non-alpine regions of the Northern Hemisphere and to three other datasets yields a more constrained quantification of snow mass in March from 1980 to 2018.

