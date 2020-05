Articles

Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Nature, Published online: 20 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2314-9

The results obtained by seventy different teams analysing the same functional magnetic resonance imaging dataset show substantial variation, highlighting the influence of analytical choices and the importance of sharing workflows publicly and performing multiple analyses.

