Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 20 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2311-z

A specific type of glycosylation—sialylation—is more common on immunoglobulin E from individuals with a peanut allergys than from non-atopic people, suggesting that it has a role in regulating anaphylaxis.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/0jvyJbAtpSs/s41586-020-2311-z