Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Nature, Published online: 20 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2309-6

Cryo-electron microscopy reveals the structures of the mitochondrial calcium uniporter holocomplex in low- and high-calcium conditions, showing the gating mechanism that underlies uniporter activation in response to intracellular calcium signals.

