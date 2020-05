Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Nature, Published online: 20 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01282-z

Seventy laboratories that analysed the same neuroimaging data each produced different results. This finding highlights the potential consequences of a lack of standardized pipelines for processing complex data.

