Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 18 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01490-7

An antiretroviral injection given every two months prevents men and trans women from becoming infected with HIV, according to results that have not yet been peer-reviewed. Plus: the golden age of physical volcanology and the globe-straddling scientific endeavor to solve the structure of the coronavirus.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/G3YRbDOwuQM/d41586-020-01490-7