Published on Monday, 18 May 2020

Nature, Published online: 18 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01447-w

Rapid, reliable identification of an unknown viral infection is challenging. Use of CRISPR technology can simultaneously detect nucleic acids of many viruses and pinpoint specific ones, such as the virus that causes COVID-19.

